Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Gets Probation from L.A. D.A. in Felony Assault with a Firearm Case

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert will see no jail time after taking a plea deal in an armed assault case involving his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Byrd, and rapper SAINt JHN.

Uzi was sentenced to three years of probation, a year of treatment for mental health and substance abuse, domestic violence counseling for 52 weeks, financial restitution, and a ten-year span under a criminal protective order, according to TMZ.

The “Money Longer” rapper was arrested last July and charged with three felonies, assault with a firearm, criminal threats and domestic violence, and a misdemeanor charge for carrying a loaded weapon.

The rapper’s ex told police he beat her and threatened her with a firearm. The accusation was supported by testimony from several others who saw the threats, including, director Jeymes Samuelwere, and rapper SAINtJHN. The incident reportedly occurred at Dialog Cafe, West Hollywood near Sunset Blvd.

During the incident, it was reported that Uzi lost his footing and fell down whereupon a pistol fell out of his pocket. Witnesses added that Uzi then pushed the gun into Byrd’s stomach.

Prosecutors alleged that Uzi bounded into the meeting and punched Byrd in the face several times.

Early reports claimed that rapper SAINt JHN was also assaulted during the incident, but those claims were later said to be unfounded.

Uzi has not commented on the sentence.

The rapper first gained notice for releasing the commercial mixtape “Luv Is Rage” in 2015. He then signed with Atlantic Records and dropped his debut single “Money Longer” in 2016.

He gained national attention over reports that he had a $24 million pink diamond installed in his forehead.

I always been alone …. this ain’t nothin new ®️ pic.twitter.com/xOHYWR40iq — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) February 5, 2021

