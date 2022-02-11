Nolte: Truckers Should Attend the Maskless, No-Mandate Oscars

Any trucker looking to call attention to injustice and human rights abuses need not look any further than the Oscars.

If you want to go to a movie or restaurant in Los Angeles, you’re required to show proof of vaccination. But…

If you are one of Hollywood’s elite attending the upcoming Oscar ceremony, vaccine passports are not required.

Los Angeles forces your kids to wear awful masks all day, every day in school, and forces everyone to wear masks indoors. But…

The Hollywood elites attending the Oscars will not be required to wear masks. This, even though Oscar attendees will be huddled together more closely than your kids in the classroom. This, although unvaccinated children have as little to fear from the China Flu as fully-vaccinated adults.

Are the people of Los Angeles really going to stand for this?

Think about it…

Other than the misinformation mavens in the corporate media, no group of fascists have been more fascist about masking and vaccine passports than the Hollywood elite. From their mansions in the Hollywood Hills and Malibu, they scream and shame and shame and scream at anyone who dares practice any heresy against their Science God… Gee, don’t you know Ron DeSantis is a mass murderer for refusing to impose mask and vaccine mandates!

And yet…

It seems as though every time these aging Nazis gather together to reward one another with trophies and baubles, it’s without masks.

Now ask yourself why? Ask yourself why the most narcissistic, self-involved, and secular people in the history of the world would risk death in this way?

What I mean is this… There is no one a celebrity loves more than themselves. There is no one a celebrity wishes to protect more than themselves. And because most of them believe only in themselves and not God, nothing terrifies them more than death. So if this hideous group of self-involved people is willing to “take the risks” associated with running around without masks and mingling with the unvaccinated, what does that tell you about what these cretins really believe about the necessity of masks and vaccine mandates?

Allow me to answer the obvious…

It tells you our celebrity class is a bunch of bullies who do not personally believe masks and vaccine mandates are necessary. Further, it tells you our celebrity class gets off on being cruel to your children and practicing Jim Crow against people who dare disagree with them and their False Science God. Basically, they love violating our human rights.

You see, just like Barack Obama and CNN and Bill Gates prove they do not believe in Climate Change by moving to the same coasts they say will flood without enacting National Socialism, our celebrity class exposes what they genuinely believe through their actions and behavior.

And not for a minute should you believe they are unaware of their own hypocrisy. The hypocrisy is part of the fun of being a left-wing elite. Shoving their privilege in the face of the proles is one of the perks of celebrity. They hate us and love infuriating us by breaking their own rules right there on national TV.

So, yeah, I can’t think of a more despicable group of comfortable people who deserve to be made uncomfortable during their very special night of Marie Antoinetting around at the Oscars.

After all, “Honk, honk, honk” is just TruckerSpeak for “We shall overcome.”

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.