‘Death on the Nile’ Film Banned in Lebanon, Kuwait Over Israeli Star Gal Gadot

The 2022 film Death on the Nile has been banned in Lebanon and Kuwait over its Israeli star, Gal Gadot — who served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) during the 2006 Lebanon war — according to a report by Deadline.

In 2017, Lebanon, Tunisia, and Qatar banned the screening of the hit movie Wonder Woman, which also starred Gadot. The actress had fallen under fire for her open support of Israel, in particular for a tweet during 2014’s conflict with Gaza in which she prayed for the safety of Israel’s citizens.

Last year, Gadot found herself under attack again after tweeting conflict between Israel and Hamas over the latter’s rocket attacks, Deadline reports.

“My heart breaks. My country is at war,” the actress wrote at the time. “I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, Our neighbors deserve the same.”

“I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days,” she added.

Death on the Nile will reportedly be released in the rest of the Middle East this weekend.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.