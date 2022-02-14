Mark Ruffalo Gushes over Illegal Aliens Protesting on Valentine’s Day: We Need ‘Path to Citizenship Now!’

Disney’s The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo is throwing his support behind illegal aliens who are refusing to work on Valentine’s Day as a protest to demand a path to permanent legal status. The Hollywood star went even further by calling on the U.S. to provide a “path to citizenship” for illegals.

Mark Ruffalo voiced his support for “undocumented immigrants” — or illegal aliens — in a recent tweet referring to Monday’s “A Day without Immigrants” protest.

“I stand with the thousands of immigrants pledging not to work, go to school, or shop on #ValentinesDay,” he wrote. “Our nation depends on undocumented immigrants every single day. We need immigration reform w/ a path to citizenship now!”

Left-wing activists have designated Monday as “A Day without Immigrants” during which illegal aliens have pledged not to go to work, attend school, or go shopping. The protest, organized by activist and TikTok star Carlos Eduardo Espina, is intended to pressure lawmakers to grant them permanent legal status.

Espina has claimed that thousands of “immigrants” across the country will participate in the day’s protest. He told KBTX News in Texas that President Joe Biden hasn’t made good on his promise to create a pathway to citizenship for the tens of millions of individuals in the U.S. illegally.

“We’re very upset with the situation, the promises that aren’t being kept,” he told the news outlet.

80.000 immigrants have now joined the facebook group to help organize A Day Without Immigrants. Hundreds of thousands have pledged to not work on Valentines Day. Marches also being planned around the country. All this in 10 days… 🙌🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/OVS8AViLd0 — Carlos Eduardo Espina (@cespina1998) February 10, 2022

The protest has also garnered support from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and actresses Alyssa Milano and Frances Fisher.

