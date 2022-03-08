George Takei: You ‘Can Endure Higher Prices for Food and Gas’ if it Means Punishing Putin

Actor George Takei took to Twitter on Friday to tell Americans that they “can endure higher prices for food and gas” if it means retaliating against Russian President Vladimir Putin. The actor went on to call the raising prices “a patriotic donation.”

“Americans: We can endure higher prices for food and gas if it means putting the screws to Putin. Consider it a patriotic donation in the fight for freedom over tyranny,” Takei wrote.

Americans: We can endure higher prices for food and gas if it means putting the screws to Putin. Consider it a patriotic donation in the fight for freedom over tyranny. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 4, 2022

The actor was quickly slammed in the comment section of his post, with one Twitter user proclaiming, “Unnecessary pain/suffering by the middle class isn’t ‘patriotic’ you dolt.”

“Millionaires don’t speak for working people,” another tweeted.

“Donations are typically voluntary,” another Twitter user pointed out.

“Can you believe this totally out of touch Hollywood elite? Who is this ‘We’ he speaks of?” another commented.

“Wait but we are still buying 10% oil from Russia and the gas price is the highest ever,” another wrote.

Says the man worth $14 million. https://t.co/7l5KMjuSJa — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 5, 2022

George Takei has more money in his bank account right now than most American families will earn in a lifetime. Of course HE can endure higher prices. https://t.co/UuYpBcrOC8 — Representative Mike Loychik (@MikeLoychik) March 5, 2022

Your rich, poor people are going to get screwed by this bozo — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) March 5, 2022

Many American and veteran live paycheck to check barely surviving now. This post is out of touch with the average American. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) March 5, 2022

Rich gay guy says middle class families should be happy their president is making daily life unaffordable — ELIJAH 🇺🇸🇺🇷🇺🇺🇱 (@ElijahSchaffer) March 6, 2022

Just remember that the guy who will never have to worry about whether he can afford to drive to work is telling you to make a donation with your money to benefit him. We could drop the price of gas in the US by increasing our production. And get rid of Russian oil. — Ross Schumann (@RossSchumann) March 5, 2022

The liberal disdain for the poor in this country is unconscionable. — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) March 5, 2022

Old childless rich guy says middle class families should stop complaining about their skyrocketing living expenses https://t.co/OWqnnNwHxR — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 6, 2022

Takei’s comments come amid Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and while American suffer under an ever-increasing inflation.

During his State of the Union address last week, President Joe Biden highlighted numerous new American sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine — yet the president has failed to sanction Russia where it hurts, refusing to halt U.S. imports of Russian oil, explained Alfredo Ortiz.

On Friday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) pointed out that the Biden administration is not sanctioning Russian oil in part because they are relying on Russia to mediate a deal with Iran.

