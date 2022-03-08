George Takei: You ‘Can Endure Higher Prices for Food and Gas’ if it Means Punishing Putin

Cindy Ord; Mario Tama/Getty Images
Alana Mastrangelo

Actor George Takei took to Twitter on Friday to tell Americans that they “can endure higher prices for food and gas” if it means retaliating against Russian President Vladimir Putin. The actor went on to call the raising prices “a patriotic donation.”

“Americans: We can endure higher prices for food and gas if it means putting the screws to Putin. Consider it a patriotic donation in the fight for freedom over tyranny,” Takei wrote.

The actor was quickly slammed in the comment section of his post, with one Twitter user proclaiming, “Unnecessary pain/suffering by the middle class isn’t ‘patriotic’ you dolt.”

“Millionaires don’t speak for working people,” another tweeted.

“Donations are typically voluntary,” another Twitter user pointed out.

“Can you believe this totally out of touch Hollywood elite? Who is this ‘We’ he speaks of?” another commented.

“Wait but we are still buying 10% oil from Russia and the gas price is the highest ever,” another wrote.

Takei’s comments come amid Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and while American suffer under an ever-increasing inflation.

During his State of the Union address last week, President Joe Biden highlighted numerous new American sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine — yet the president has failed to sanction Russia where it hurts, refusing to halt U.S. imports of Russian oil, explained Alfredo Ortiz.

On Friday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) pointed out that the Biden administration is not sanctioning Russian oil in part because they are relying on Russia to mediate a deal with Iran.

