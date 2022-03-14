Box Office: ‘The Batman’ Is #1 Again

March 13 (UPI) — The Batman is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $66 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Uncharted with $9.3 million, followed by Dog at No. 3 with $5.3 million, Spider-Man: No Way Home at No. 4 and Death on the Nile at No. 5 with $2.5 million.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rounding out the top tier are Sing 2 at No. 6 with $1.6 million, Jackass Forever at No. 7 with $1.1 million, Scream at No. 8 with $445,000, Cyrano at No. 9 with $391,000 and Marry Me at No. 10 with $345,000.

This weekend’s Top 10 box office take was about $91 million, compared with last weekend’s $163.4 million when The Batman opened at No. 1. The Batman brought in $128.5 million last weekend.