Nolte: Diane Kruger Diminishes Real #MeToo Victims Crybabying over Nothing

German actress Diane Kruger is so eager for attention and to claim victim status, she’s portraying perfectly normal behavior as something sinister. Here’s what she tried to spin into a headline-worthy horror story. Now, so no one can accuse me of paraphrasing, here’s the actual quote per Variety under a headline that reads: “Diane Kruger Recalls ‘Uncomfortable’ Screen Test for 2004 Film ‘Troy’: ‘I Felt Like Meat.’”

“I remember testing for ‘Troy,’” she said of the 2003 Brad Pitt vehicle which launched Kruger in the U.S. market, “and having to go to the studio head in costume. And I felt like meat, being looked up and down and was asked, ‘Why do you think you should be playing this?’” […] ‘I’ve been put in situations that were so inappropriate and so uncomfortable. I think when I fist started out, it just felt like, this is what it’s like. This is what Hollywood is like. Also I come from modeling and believe me, they have their moments,” she said.

Oh, the horrors of being beautiful, rich, young, and desired. That poor, poor child. Is there a Ronald McDonald House where we can place her until the trauma passes?

Far-left Variety deserves credit for providing some context:

Numerous industry insiders told Variety it not terribly common that a star would have to present themselves in costume for an interview in an executive’s office. Often screen tests are just that — filmed — and reviewed later by studio leadership and producers.

Well, no shit.

This spoiled little prima donna crybaby is all about muh trauma because a movie executive wanted to see her in a costume she would be, uhm, wearing in front of hundreds during filming and millions on the big screen.

What the hell, lady, what business do you think you’re in?

I don’t question that she felt like a piece of meat. But feeling like a piece of meat is part of the job. You can’t be in the movies and not, at times, feel like a piece of meat. This is especially true when you have chosen — and I would like to repeat the world chosen — to portray the sexy young woman responsible for a war.

Nothing she says happened is in any way suspect. In fact, it is normal for executives and producers to see 1) what the performers will look like in costume, 2) what the costume will look like on the performer, and 3) interview the actress to get a sense of who they are.

This executive — whoever this poor sap is, who’s probably fearing for his career right now — did nothing wrong. According to Kruger’s own words, he did nothing wrong. In fact, all he did was his job.

In the very short time of my unexceptional period in Hollywood, I was that guy. I had to see actors and actresses in costume. Some of them I had to take clothes shopping. And believe me, it’s uncomfortable on both sides. For one thing, you don’t know each other very well. For another, you’re judging how people you don’t know look. But you have to do it. And if you’re dealing with young actresses, who you want to look attractive on-screen (as do they), that’s the job. You’re a professional, and that’s the profession.

This unnamed executive didn’t make a pass at Kruger, didn’t lay a hand on her, but the poor, little, rich, young, beautiful actress living the dream is such a victim.

On the one hand, these women want to be seen as every bit as tough and resilient as men, while on the other, they all act like damsels in distress every time they feel a tad uncomfortable.

It’s pathetic.

Man up, buttercup.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.