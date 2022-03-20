Mother of One of Rapper Young Thug’s Children Shot and Killed in Atlanta

Warner Todd Huston

The mother of one of rapper Young Thug’s children was shot and killed Thursday after a fight in an Atlanta bowling alley.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, LaKevia Jackson was found dead from multiple gunshots after they were called to a suspected shooting.

Jackson, 31, was reportedly at Metro Fun Center along Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta for a birthday celebration, but during the evening she and others engaged in a fight that seems to have erupted into gunfire, according to CBS46.

The victim’s mother confirmed to CBS46 that her daughter was killed.

“I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby,” Jackson’s mother said. “I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said she’s not breathing!”

The Atlanta Police said they do have a suspect they are seeking.

“This is truly an atrocity. A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball. We talk about conflict-resolution time and time again and this is an escalated dispute so we will work this case through the night, and we will find the person responsible,” Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk told reporters. “We know who are, so go ahead and turn yourself in.”

Officers did not release the name of any suspect.

Jackson has a 14-year-old son with the rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams. Williams and Jackson met when they were teens at South Atlanta High School.

