Disney Roller Coaster Construction Could Be Delayed amid Employee Uproar over Anti-Grooming Laws

Two upcoming rollercoasters at Disney World might be delayed as some Disney employees and its CEO Bob Chapek protest Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, which prohibits teaching sexuality and transgender ideology to children in kindergarten through third grade.

The potential delays of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Disney’s EPCOT, and another ride based on the movie Tron arrive as Disney employees protest the company and its CEO Bob Chapek for not condemning a bill passed by the Florida State Legislature, according to a report by Fox Business.

Florida bill HB 1557 has caused outrage among LGBTQIA2S+ activists and their allies, who have dubbed the legislation the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Activist turned their focus to Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who they say waited too long to condemn the legislation. The activists’ rage ramped up over repots that the company has given money to sponsors of HB 1557.

On Tuesday, some Walt Disney Co. employees at corporate locations across the U.S. protested the company by staging a walkout.

That same day, Disney+, Hulu, ESPN, Pixar, and Disney Parks released statements in solidarity with the woke Disney employees, condemning anti-grooming legislation.

“Disney+ stands by our LGBTQIA+ employees, colleagues, families, storytellers, and fans, and we strongly denounce all legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of people in the LGBTQIA+ community — especially legislation that targets and harms young people and their families,” Disney+ said.

While Disney scrambles to appease its employees over their LGBTQIA+-related outrage, the company continues to do business in China despite Beijing’s continued genocide of minorities in Xinjiang and Tibet. Disney continues to work to release its movies in the Chinese market and still operates theme parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

