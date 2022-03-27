Oscars Gift Bags Are Worth Over $100k, Include Trips to Scottish Castle

Celebrities attending Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony will still win big, even if they don’t take home an award, as nominees will receive gift bags worth $100k, including trips to a castle in Scotland — proving yet again the hollowness of the film industry’s climate activism.

The plot of land in Scotland in this year’s Oscars gifts bags also comes with a title of Lord or Lady of Glencoe, according to a report by E! News.

The Oscars nominees can reportedly expect the following items in this year’s gift bags, which were put together by Distinctive Assets:

A 3-night stay in Scotland’s Turin Castle, worth $50,000, and inspired by Denzel Washington being nominated for Best Actor in The Tragedy of Macbeth (butler service *is* included, thanks for checking) A 4-night stay at the Golden Door resort in California worth $15,000 A small plot of land in Scotland, along with the title Lord or Lady of Glencoe A $12,000 liposuction procedure from Dr. Thomas Su called “Celebrity Arms” $10,000 of “treatments and rejuvenation procedures” from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich A life coaching session with Kayote Joseph worth $1,200 Popcorn $25,000 in home renovations from Maison Construction in L.A.

Last year, celebrities attending Academy Awards ceremony took home gift bags containing a variety of luxurious items and services reportedly worth $205,000 apiece — a combined value of $5.1 million.

The gift bags contained free liposuction, designer skin creams, gold-plated cannabis vaporizers, “affirmation candles,” vegan bubble bath, IV vitamin infusions, a getaway to French Polynesia, among other items.

