Oscars Gift Bags Are Worth Over $100k, Include Trips to Scottish Castle

(INSET: Turin Castle of Scotland)
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty, Turin Castle
Celebrities attending Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony will still win big, even if they don’t take home an award, as nominees will receive gift bags worth $100k, including trips to a castle in Scotland — proving yet again the hollowness of the film industry’s climate activism.

The plot of land in Scotland in this year’s Oscars gifts bags also comes with a title of Lord or Lady of Glencoe, according to a report by E! News.

The Oscars nominees can reportedly expect the following items in this year’s gift bags, which were put together by Distinctive Assets:

A 3-night stay in Scotland’s Turin Castle, worth $50,000, and inspired by Denzel Washington being nominated for Best Actor in The Tragedy of Macbeth (butler service *is* included, thanks for checking)

A 4-night stay at the Golden Door resort in California worth $15,000

A small plot of land in Scotland, along with the title Lord or Lady of Glencoe

A $12,000 liposuction procedure from Dr. Thomas Su called “Celebrity Arms”

$10,000 of “treatments and rejuvenation procedures” from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich

A life coaching session with Kayote Joseph worth $1,200

Popcorn

$25,000 in home renovations from Maison Construction in L.A.

Last year, celebrities attending Academy Awards ceremony took home gift bags containing a variety of luxurious items and services reportedly worth $205,000 apiece — a combined value of $5.1 million.

The gift bags contained free liposuction, designer skin creams, gold-plated cannabis vaporizers, “affirmation candles,” vegan bubble bath, IV vitamin infusions, a getaway to French Polynesia, among other items.

