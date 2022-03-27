Oscars Wild: The Internet Loses It After Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock — ‘F**k This Guy’

US actor Will Smith slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars
AFP
Paul Bois

Social media lit up with hot takes and reactions to the wild moment at the Oscars when Will Smith appeared to slap comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

According to unedited video and audio, the moment occurred while Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair, which then prompted Will Smith to storm the stage and strike the comedian in the face. Take a look:

The raw moment sparked a debate across social media, as people wondered whether Rock and Smith had just pulled off an elaborate prank.

.

