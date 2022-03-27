Oscars Wild: The Internet Loses It After Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock — ‘F**k This Guy’

Social media lit up with hot takes and reactions to the wild moment at the Oscars when Will Smith appeared to slap comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

According to unedited video and audio, the moment occurred while Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair, which then prompted Will Smith to storm the stage and strike the comedian in the face. Take a look:

Full video/audio of Will Smith vs. Chris Rock. (NSFW language obviously.) #Oscars pic.twitter.com/k7pX27lI3J — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) March 28, 2022

The raw moment sparked a debate across social media, as people wondered whether Rock and Smith had just pulled off an elaborate prank.

also Rock reacted blankly but shaken. that could be acting. but then he deserves an oscar for that. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 28, 2022

What the hell? Fresh Prince lost his mind and his sense of humor. Has he seen that movie? — Holly Marie Combs Ryan (@H_Combs) March 28, 2022

“Throughout life people will make you mad, disrespect you and treat you bad. Let God deal with the things they do, cause hate in your heart will consume you too.” — Will Smith Huh. — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) March 28, 2022

“Throughout life people will make you mad, disrespect you and treat you bad. Let God deal with the things they do, cause hate in your heart will consume you too.” — Will Smith Huh. — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) March 28, 2022

Fuck this guy. — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) March 28, 2022

Were they like Will Smith just bitch slapped Chris Rock, somebody get a puppy. — OGAG (@TheAdamGoldberg) March 28, 2022

Whaaaaaaat — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) March 28, 2022

Oscar’s ugliest moment -photo by Myung Chun/ LA Times pic.twitter.com/90BjLyKScF — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 28, 2022

Does this mean he’s movin' with his auntie and uncle in Bel-Air? — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) March 28, 2022

LUPITA'S JOURNEY IN THIS MOMENT !!! pic.twitter.com/hnJYPgyMIo — Gabe González (@gaybonez) March 28, 2022

Alert— @amyschumer – do not go to the @VanityFair party. Will Smith wants to talk to you about the monologue. Chris— I think you should take him for all his King Richard, I mean, Hitch money. #Oscars — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 28, 2022

Physically assault someone over a hair joke? A fuckin’ HAIR JOKE???? I’d be in my 37th year in prison. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 28, 2022

I’m getting under my couch. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 28, 2022

This “Oscars” is really fun! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) March 28, 2022

Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow? — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 28, 2022