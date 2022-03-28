Nolte: On Oscar Night, Hollywood Condoned Violence and Child Grooming

On Sunday night’s Oscar telecast, we witnessed a classless and depraved Hollywood endorse violence and the sexual grooming of prepubescent children.

In front of the whole world, actor Will Smith stomped on the Oscar stage to sucker slap/punch comedian Chris Rock.

What we witnessed was an out-and-out physical assault. And the response from our Hollywood betters to this criminal piece of ugliness? Will Smith was not removed from the building. In fact, about a half-hour later, Will Smith was handed an Academy Award, as the Hollywood elite gave him a standing ovation and applauded the speech that followed, a speech that sought to justify his criminal behavior.

Afterward, an obviously unrepentant Smith, in a stunning display of narcissism, attended an Oscar party where he danced to his own song while holding up his new Oscar. The crowd hooted and hollered their approval:

Will Smith at the Vanity Fair after party, having the time of his life after assaulting Chris Rock#WillSmith #ChrisRock #AcademyAwards2022 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/II85E3LyUk — shapeshifting101 (@shapeshifting11) March 28, 2022

In the hours since, the Academy has said nothing about one of their presenters being assaulted or about their inability to protect their guests. Instead, there’s only been a generic and cowardly statement about not condoning violence.

Worse still, several craven celebrities have not only rushed to defend Smith, but they have also publicly registered their approval of his obscene and criminal behavior. As Nicki Minaj tweeted, “You just got to witness in real time what happens in a man’s soul when he looks over to the woman he loves & sees her holding back tears from a ‘little joke’ at her expense. This is what any & every real man feels in that instant while y’all seeing the joke he’s seeing her pain.”

You just got to witness in real time what happens in a man’s soul when he looks over to the woman he loves & sees her holding back tears from a “little joke” at her expense. This is what any & every real man feels in that instant. while y’all seeing the joke he’s seeing her pain — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 28, 2022

Something else that happened at the Oscars Sunday was equally revealing and obscene… Florida passed a law to protect children in grades pre-K to third grade from being sexually groomed. It’s a vitally important bill that outlaws the discussion of sexuality in the classroom. No decent person believes it’s healthy to violate the innocence of small children with disgusting talk about sex, but no one in Hollywood is decent.

Instead of hailing this new law as progress to protect small children from being groomed and confused, Oscar hosts Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer ridiculed its passage as bigoted — all to the laughter of the entire auditorium, including, to my dismay, Denzel Washington. But, to his credit, John Travolta was not laughing.

"We're gonna have a great night tonight—and for you people in Florida, we're going to have a gay night." Oscar hosts address Florida's widely-criticized "don't say gay" bill. https://t.co/1H1Y9jC9bl#oscars pic.twitter.com/6Tmf3RcXAP — ABC News (@ABC) March 28, 2022

This is Hollywood now…

An institution that once epitomized class and dignity now legitimizes violence and the sexual grooming of little kids.

Listen, Hollywood was always a place filled with degenerates and thugs. You go back to the Golden Era, and you’ll discover all kinds of unsettling stuff. But back then, this degeneracy was kept hidden. The brawls, the sexual perversions…. All of it was kept from public view. You see, for all their flaws, the Golden Era stars — even the Raging Bull, Easy Rider generation that followed in the 70s and 80s — still believed class and dignity mattered. Protecting the public, most especially children, mattered.

This new generation is a generation of narcissistic, bubbled, and toxic monsters who want to see their depravity normalized, who support pedophilia, and who want to end all speech that makes them even the slightest bit uncomfortable.

Earlier Hollywood generations were flawed and filled with damaged people.

This new generation is pure evil.

