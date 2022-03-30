Director Ron Howard Shocked Will Smith Assaulted Chris Rock: ‘I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind of Behavior’

Filmmaker Ron Howard reacted to actor Will Smith attacking comedian Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars, saying he found the incident “very upsetting,” adding, “I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior.”

“These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Ron Howard told Deadline on Tuesday.

The Apollo 13 director and Andy Griffith show star added that he wasn’t in the room when Smith smacked Rock across the face, as he was watching the Academy Awards on TV at the time, but that he found the situation “very upsetting.”

“I’m not on the Academy board and I can’t speak for their process but I do know them and they will be very, very thoughtful,” he added. “I will be curious to see what sort of decisions they make.”

The Academy Awards condemned Smith’s behavior, declaring that it “does not condone violence in any form,” and later announced a formal investigation into the matter.

The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Brian Grazer, Howard’s longtime collaborator and series executive producer, also shared his thoughts on the shocking Oscars altercation.

“I produced the Oscars one year and I think it’s a celebration to the artists — and it should only focus on that,” Grazer said. “It’s unfortunate it detracted from that.”

On Sunday, Smith marched onto the Oscars stage and struck Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s short hair, which she has due to alopecia. It remains unclear if Rock knew about her condition when he made the joke.

Watch Below:

This type of thuggish behavior has no place in civilized society. Will Smith needs to be charged for assault. pic.twitter.com/MydlQBTqBT — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 28, 2022

Smith later apologized for his actions while delivering his acceptance speech after winning Best Actor for his performance as Venus and Serena’s father in King Richard. The actor apologized to the Academy Awards and to all of his “fellow nominees” — but refrained from mentioning Rock in his apology.

Smith was subsequently slammed for his actions by many in Hollywood, who also called for Smith to apologize to Rock. On Monday night, the actor took to social media to apologize again, but this time, included Rock in his statement.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” he said. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

