Experts: Will Smith Is ‘Damaged Goods,’ His Brand ‘Forever Tarnished’

Actions have harsh consequences. That simple fact of life is something Will Smith is learning in the aftermath of his very public smacking of Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

While that moment of physical violence slowly fades into the past what it means for the future of the King Richard star is becoming clearer – and it doesn’t look promising according to a team of experts.

Fox News Digital approached people who deal in personal brand management and they pointed to a man with a brand that “has been forever tarnished.” Here are their conclusions.

“Will Smith is a beloved performer with far too many blockbuster performances to disappear from public view or be permanently canceled or shunned by Hollywood,” Evan Nierman, CEO of global crisis PR firm Red Banyan and author of the book “Crisis Averted,” told the outlet, even as many of Smith’s peers who initially backed him seem to be having second thoughts.

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

This type of thuggish behavior has no place in civilized society. Will Smith needs to be charged for assault. pic.twitter.com/MydlQBTqBT — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 28, 2022

“However, there is no doubt that his brand has been forever tarnished by his violent actions. It used to be that he was known as the ‘Fresh Prince,’ but now when we think of Will Smith we will be thinking of the ‘fresh prints’ he left across Chris Rock’s cheek.”

Entertainment lawyer Domenic Romano thinks there is a path to redemption – but it is a long one and the Academy and would need time to pass in order to mollify his Hollywood peers who were shocked and offended in equal measure by the assault.

“He could face sanctions from the Academy short of expulsion, including potential suspension, but a lot will depend on what actions he takes to speak out against violence and whether he sends a clear and consistent message that his response against a poor-taste joke is not acceptable,” the NYC-based managing partner explained.

He added, “if he goes out of his way to make amends, he should recover within the next 12 months, if not sooner.”

Elsewhere comedian Tiffany Haddish told People magazine Smith to many will be seen to be simply defending the honor of his wife who has publicly spoken to her battle with alopecia – an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss – although the actor has been caught out in the past with his behavior.

Unfortunately for rich Leftist Will Smith, the Internet never forgets. https://t.co/JLRlFdXyEL — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 30, 2022

That might be enough to save him from being banished forever as one unnamed studio executive put forward to the Hollywood Reporter (THR).

“He’s not kryptonite yet,” the executive said. “He has to sit in the penalty box for a bit. He’s going to do some interview with someone like Gayle King and it will kind of wash away.”

Smith’s long history in the business will help, this person continues: “He has never been violent on set. He has been extra accommodating. And you read about what he did on the King Richard set.”

Actors branch member Rutanya Alda told THR Smith “made me wish I hadn’t voted for him. It changed the whole tone of the evening. I will never, ever vote for anything Will Smith is in again.” A media professional who votes on awards agrees he would not cast a ballot for Smith in the future.

“To assault a man and then finish the evening dancing at the Vanity Fair party — talk about getting it all wrong,” he said.