Never Forget: Hollywood Celebs Who Gave Will Smith a Standing Ovation for Weepy, Post-Slap Oscars Speech

Hollywood elites stood and applauded actor Will Smith when he won Best Actor at the Academy Awards last Sunday, moments after Smith assaulted and cursed at Oscars presenter Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife.

Based on the official video of that moment, here are all the identifiable Oscars attendees who joined that standing ovation.

From left to right: Power of the Dog director Jane Campion, Boogie Nights and Licorice Pizza director Paul Thomas Anderson, Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch, Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph, and actress Sophie Hunter all stood to applaud Will Smith’s Best Actor win.

Oscar winner Javier Bardem, Dune star Timothée Chalamet, Aquaman star Jason Momoa, and Bradley Cooper were also among those in the Dolby Theater who stood and applauded Smith.

Kenneth Branagh, director of Belfast and star of Death on the Nile, gave Smith a standing ovation.

As he came on stage to accept the award, Smith exchanged hugs and kisses with the award’s presenters — Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, and John Travolta.

Immediately after the trio announced Smith’s Oscar win, fellow nominee Denzel Washington began clapping and stood up.

Aunjanue Ellis, Smith’s King Richard co-star, beamed and clapped while standing as the actor made his way to the stage.

And as he concluded his speech, Venus and Serena Williams were seen standing and applauding, as well.

Watch Below:

But before taking the stage to accept his award for Best Actor, Smith unexpectedly marched onto the Oscars stage to smack Chris Rock across the face over a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Watch Below:

Full video/audio of Will Smith vs. Chris Rock. (NSFW language obviously.) #Oscars pic.twitter.com/k7pX27lI3J — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) March 28, 2022

The Oscars presenter had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, a result of her alopecia. From the stage, Rock quipped: “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya.”

After audience members took a moment to have a few laughs, Smith walked onto the stage and smacked Rock, leaving viewers stunned as the actor walked back to his seat.

“Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me,” Rock said, to which Smith yelled from his seat, “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth.”

“Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke,” Rock replied, which prompted Smith to again proclaim, “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth.”

“I’m going to, okay?” Rock replied, before presenting the next award.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.