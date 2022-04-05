Chris Rock’s comedian brother Tony took the stage Friday night and tore into Will Smith for hitting Chris at last Sunday’s basement-rated Oscar ceremony.

The video, obtained by The Shade Room, shows Tony grabbing the microphone in Raleigh, North Carolina, and getting right into it.

If you think you gonna walk up on this stage, this ain’t the muthafucking Oscars. And if you walk your ass up here, you ain’t nominated for shit but these muthafucking hands! Oh, we going to pop the rest of the year. Every time you see me do a show, pop! I didn’t want to start the show like that! You gonna hit my motherfucking brother because your bitch gave you a side-eye?

(Caution: Video contains language for mature audiences.)

While his older brother Chris has remained silent about the assault, Tony has not. On top of this stage appearance, when Tony was asked on Twitter if he approved of Will Smith’s apology, he answered with one word: “No.”

When asked, “Who you think hits harder Will or Jada boyfriend?” Tony answered: “Mama Rock.”

Another of Chris Rock’s brothers, Kenny, told the far-left Los Angeles Times, “No, I don’t accept [the apology] because I don’t think it was genuine,” he said. “I think his publicist and the people that work under him probably advised him to do that.”

He added this:

It eats at me watching it over and over again because you’ve seen a loved one being attacked and there’s nothing you can do about it. Every time I’m watching the videos, it’s like a rendition that just keeps going over and over in my head. My brother was no threat to him and you just had no respect for him at that moment. You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show.

Can you imagine what it must be like for Chris Rock’s six siblings, for his family and friends, to have watched that and know it’s going to go a long way towards (unfairly) defining Rock’s legendary career? This is why Rock should sue Smith for about a billion dollars.

Smith did apologize to Rock’s family, but as Kenny points out, that “apology” felt about as genuine as Kamala Harris’s laugh.

Kenny added that he would like to see Smith lose his Oscar.

And what did Rock do? What was his sin? All he did was use Jada Pinkett Smith’s short haircut to tell a mild GI Jane joke.

But because Jada likes to play the victim, she rolled her eyes at the joke, and Smith — who had been laughing at the joke — jumped on the stage and committed an assault. His excuse was “protecting my family.”

Protecting your family? Protecting your family from what? Your wife wins the genetic lottery and then runs around like an AIDS sufferer, over what? Alopecia? What the rest of us call a bald spot? Give me a break.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.