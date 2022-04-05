Video: Rapper’s Dead Body Propped Up in Nightclub for ‘Last Show’

A 24-year-old slain rapper’s dead body was seen propped up in Washington, D.C.’s Bliss nightclub for his “last show.” Bliss management apologized for the event, saying they had no idea of “of what would transpire.”

The embalmed body of rapper Goonew, whose real name is Markelle Morrow, was seen in viral video footage on social media apparently propped up on the stage of Bliss nightclub over the weekend, wearing designer clothing and a crown.

“Well, it appears that a public viewing was held at a local nightclub to celebrate Goonew’s life on Sunday,” The Shade Room wrote in an Instagram post.

The Shade Room added that a source who attended the event said there was a $40 cover fee to enter the venue.

Video footage of the nightclub viewing also circulated on social media, where it went viral, as social media users commented sharing their horror, confusion, and dismay.

“that goonew vid jus confirmed that ppl really don’t fear God anymore,” one Twitter user reacted.

“no way goonew mama approved that shit that’s so sad & disrespectful,” another wrote.

“This Goonew shit is very disturbing to say the least,” a third commented.

“they’ve got goonew’s dead body propped up in the club for his funeral,” another tweeted. “this is the wildest fucking thing I’ve seen on the internet in a while, I don’t even know what to say.”

Rapper 50 Cent also reacted to the video of Goonew, writing, “oh shit! I just realized what this is.”

😳oh shit ! i just realized what this is. ‍♂️ — 50cent (@50cent) April 4, 2022

The management at Bliss nightclub has since apologized over the spectacle, releasing a statement in which they explained that they were contacted by a funeral home seeking to rent out their venue, but did not know the rapper’s dead body would be displayed.

“Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends, and fans,” they wrote. “Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration.”

“Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire,” they nightclub management added. “We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended.”

“Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time,” they concluded.

The rapper’s family, however, say they have “no regrets” regarding Sunday’s funeral at Bliss nightclub, with Goonew’s mother Patrice Morrow telling Fox 5 DC that she is “pleased how she sent her son away” after the funeral sparked outrage on social media.

“For all the negatives, people probably don’t even know nothing about us,” she said. “They have no idea. People just saying what they want to say and that’s fine.”

“That’s perfectly fine,” Morrow added. “I’m pleased with how I sent my son away. I wish people would just let me grieve in peace.”

Goonew was fatally shot on March 18 at the age of 24.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.