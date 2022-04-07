Hollywood Celebrities Rejoice over Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS Confirmation: ‘Glorious Day for America’

Jesse Grant; Jason Merritt; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
David Ng

Hollywood celebrities rejoiced in unison as the Senate voted 53-47 on Thursday to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, marking President Joe Biden’s (D) first appointment to the country’s highest court.

In their unconditional hosannas, the stars ignored the controversies surrounding Judge Jackson, including her history of lenient sentencing in child pornography cases, her support of critical race theory, and her apparent inability to define what a woman is. Some used Thursday’s vote to accuse Republican senators of racism for daring to ask tough questions during the judge’s confirmation hearings.

Celebrities including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Ruffalo, Viola Davis, Rosanna Arquette, and John Leguizamo gushed their praise of Judge Jackson.

“Glorious day for America, heading toward that ‘more perfect Union,'” Ruffalo tweeted.

“You’re an absolute inspiration,” Louis-Dreyfus crowed.

“Today we celebrate history in the making,” Arquette wrote.

HBO’s Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus offered the most effusive praise, saying that “history” was being made.

Viola Davis, who plays Michelle Obama in the upcoming Showtime series The First Lady, also called it a historic day.

Disney-Marvel’s The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo called it a “glorious day for America.”

Rosanna Arquette accused GOP senators of racism and trying to sabotage her nomination. Comedian Sandra Bernhard also attacked Republican as “hateful.”

Disney’s Encanto star John Leguizamo whooped his approval of Judge Jackson’s confirmation.

TBS’s Full Frontal with Samantha Bee gushed over Judge Jackson.

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone star Piper Perabo echoed Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) by declaring “Happy Ketanji Brown Jackson Day.”

Star Wars veteran Mark Hamill also gushed his praise.

Actress Amber Tamblyn declared “today is a good day.”

Back to the Future star Lea Thompson thanked GOP senators including Mitt Romney (R-UT) who broke ranks to vote for Judge Jackson’s confirmation.

Seinfeld’s Larry Charles called Thursday’s vote a “glimmer of hope.”

Other stars who praised Judge Jackson include Hunger Games star Elizabeth Banks, Ellen Barkin, Lord of the Rings actor Sean Astin, and Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi.

.

