Nolte: Disney’s Jimmy Kimmel ‘Jokes’ About Will Smith Slapping Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Jimmy Kimmel, a far-left propagandist who hosts Disney’s basement-rated late-night show on ABC, “joked” about how much he’d like to see Will Smith slap Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

“This woman, Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they’ll vote yes on Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s nominated for the Supreme Court,” Kimmel said, adding, “She tweeted, ‘Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for KBJ.’ Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?”

You see, when chauvinist leftists like Kimmel “joke” about committing violence against women who dare to defy them with their political opinions, that is perfectly acceptable to the Walt Disney Co., the pro-grooming multinational that owns the ABC network that pays Kimmel millions to attract an audience of dozens.

And these calls for violence are nothing new…

Just last week, Stephen Colbert, Kimmel’s far-left counterpart at CBS, used Will Smith’s assault on comedian Chris Rock to call for a journalist to be slapped. But because Colbert was referring to a Fox News journalist, Peter Doocy, a journalist who asks tough and relevant questions of a regime Colbert is paid millions to protect, suddenly it’s okay to call for violence against journalists.

For her part, Rep. Greene has done the correct thing and reported Kimmel’s “joke” to the Capitol Police.

“@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice,” she tweeted Wednesday evening.

.@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice. pic.twitter.com/nxYX1LF2jK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 6, 2022

Kimmel replied to her tweet with, “Officer? I would like to report a joke.”

So as you can see from Kimmel’s response, the left has once again changed the rules. It is now okay to joke about committing violence against journalists and women.

Violence against women is funny now.

Well, obviously, it’s okay…

Here we have Colbert and Kimmel “joking” about assaulting journalists and women, and there’s no outrage from the usual suspects. Where’s the 24/7 CNNLOL freak-out? Where’s the squawking from The View’s hen house? Where’s Joyless Reid’s meltdown?

Keep in mind that behind every joke stands truth.

The left is not only actively seeking to sexualize and groom little kids; they wish to do violence against those who would stop them.

As far as Disney…

Well, the Walt Disney Co. is aggressively working on grooming your kids and is okay with jokes about committing violence against women.

