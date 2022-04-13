Mick Mulvaney: Pro-BLM, Biden Supporter Dwayne Johnson Would Give Trump ‘A Run for His Money’ in GOP Primary

Former Trump administration official Mick Mulvaney said that Joe Biden-backing Hollywood star and Black Lives Matter supporter Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could be one of former President Donald Trump’s serious Republican primary challengers in 2024.

After being asked by Politico who could mount a serious challenge to Trump in the 2024 GOP primary, Mulvaney said, “It’s a short list,” but oddly included The Rock on that list.

“[Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis could give him a run for his money. [South Carolina Sen.] Tim Scott can give him a run for his money. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson could give him a run for his money,” Mulvaney told Politico on Tuesday.

While the Black Adam and Fast and Furious star has openly flirted with the idea of running for president — albeit admitting that he doesn’t “know the first thing about politics” or “policy” — seeing the actor run in a GOP primary is not as realistic.

In 2020, The Rock made headlines after backing Black Lives Matter and hammering President Trump amid violence over the police involved death of George Floyd. “There’s going to be blood,” he said at the time.

“Where is our leader at this time, when our country is down on its knees begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain? Begging and pleading with its arms out, just wanting to be heard,” the Jumanji star said in an Instagram video. “We must say the words: Black Lives Matter.”

The Rock also backed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for president and vice president ahead of the November 2020 election.

“I have never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate or a vice presidential candidate in my life, over my career,” the actor said, before announcing that he was “officially publicly endorsing” Biden and Harris. “You’ve done great things. Joe, you’ve had such an incredible career.”

