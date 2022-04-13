‘X-Files’ Star Gillian Anderson Gushes over ‘Intimate’ Meeting with Bill Clinton

Actress Gillian Anderson gushed over meeting former President Bill Clinton in 1992, which she said was such an “intimate” experience, that she expected to get a phone call from him afterward.

Gillian Anderson recalled the “intimate” experience she had while meeting Clinton for the first time in 1992, when she attended a luncheon at someone’s house while he was campaigning for president.

“At the end of his speech or whatever, we created a line for him to right walk down the line and shake hands, and we got to meet him,” the actress told Jimmy Kimmel during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday.

“And he did the most miraculous thing in the world, you know, that thing that he does where he shakes your hand and then he grabs your elbow at the same time — he, like, holds your arm further up, slightly intimate little thing, makes eye contact, and he moves on to the next person, and then he looks back at you,” Anderson recalled.

Watch below:

The X-Files star went on joking and said the experience was so intimate, she expected that Clinton would later call her.

“I went home, I thought — this was in the days of answering machines — I literally thought that I was going to go home to a message from him. I did. It was that real,” she said.

Kimmel reacted by stating, “Oh, that’s something else,” before asking, “did you vote for him after that?”

“Yes, I did,” Anderson said, after a pause, to which Kimmel said, “Even though he didn’t call.”

“Even though he didn’t call,” the actress repeated.

“He’s probably going to call now,” Kimmel laughed.

Bill Clinton has spent years on the receiving end of bad press and harsh criticism regarding his encounters with women. Moreover, the flight logs indicate that the former president has flown on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet at least 26 times.

“Bill Clinton has been on that island,” said former Epstein employee Steve Scully in the 2020 docuseries Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich. “I saw Bill Clinton sitting with Jeffrey on the living room porch.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.