Rapper Archie Eversole Dead at 37, Shot by His Own Brother

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole has died from wounds suffered when his brother, Alexander Kraus, shot him late last month.

Dekalb County, Georgia, police confirmed this week that Eversole was shot on March 25 on Golf Vista Circle, according to the New York Post.

He died of his wounds in a hospital on April 3.

Officers say that Eversole was found shot at a Chevron station and later determined that Kraus was involved in the incident. Kraus was arrested and charged with the shooting.

Kraus was arrested before the rapper died of his wounds and his charged were upgraded to murder when Eversole died.

The German-born “We Ready” rapper was well known among athletes and several paid tribute to him upon his passing.

Eversole’s song was adopted by Atlanta United and often played during games.

The team released a statement expressing how “heartbroken” they are over Eversole’s death.

“We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of Archie Eversole. A staple in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, Archie adopted Atlanta United before our first season and continued to be one of our club’s most fervent supporters,” the team wrote. “In addition to his decorated musical career, his voice will long live in our supporters’ minds as ‘We Ready’ billows through the speakers for kick-off at Atlanta United matches. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.”

Others in the world of sports also spoke out about the shooting.

NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III noted that Eversole gave the world the “greatest game day anthem ever.”

The man who gave us “We Ready, the greatest Game Day anthem ever, has passed away at 37 years old.

Rest In Peace Archie Eversole.

Prayers up to his family and loved ones.

pic.twitter.com/Y4q55WzgWt — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 13, 2022

Sports journalist Brandon Caldwell noted that Eversole created an anthem that will “outlast” us all.

rip archie eversole, an energetic rapper who crafted a song and anthem which will outlive and still be wholly southern and atlanta pic.twitter.com/ioXgLcu7Pk — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) April 13, 2022

Sports podcaster Joe Byron also tweeted his tribute.

