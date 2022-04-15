Discovery’s Earth Day Lineup Features Climate Hypocrites Matt Damon, Jane Fonda

Discovery+ has revealed its Earth Day programming lineup, which features climate change hypocrites Matt Damon and Jane Fonda.

Discovery+’s Earth Day programming slate, which will air April 15-24, features “content that celebrates the exploration and conservation of our planet and the inspiring people, places, and wildlife that depend on it to survive,” according to a report by Deadline.

The lineup includes a seven-part series, titled, “Action Planet Climate Challenge,” which reportedly “explores how some of the world’s most well-known figures are stepping up to make a difference in the world and inspiring audiences to take action.”

The series, however, includes climate change hypocrites Matt Damon and Jane Fonda.

“Each 8-12 minute episode features an interview with a high-profile celebrity activist talking about organizations — including Matt Damon’s Water.org, Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays, and Adrian Grenier’s Lonely Whale — that they’ve co-founded or support that are making an impact today,” Deadline reports.

Matt Damon’s 2012 movie Promised Land — which tried to villainize the natural gas industry — was produced “in association with” Image Media Abu Dhabi, a company owned by the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), notes Media Research Center.

In 2013, the UAE — which is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) — exported $166 billion of crude oil, according to the CIA World Factbook.

Last year, Damon was caught taking a private jet to film parts of the Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia, flying from Byron Bay in the northern part of New South Wales to Sydney.

As for Jane Fonda, the actress has boasted about joining the Mile High Club on a private jet.

In 2015, Fonda told Ellen DeGeneres that she became a member of the mile-high club at age 50 on her fourth date with ex-husband Ted Turner, exclaiming, “I joined! Suddenly, the seats became a bed.”

