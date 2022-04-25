Box Office: ‘Bad Guys’ Bests ‘The Northman,’ Nick Cage

April 24 (UPI) — The Awkwafina-Sam Rockwell animated adventure, The Bad Guys, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $24 million in receipts in its weekend debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 with $15.2 million, followed by Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore at No. 3 with $14 million, The Northman at No. 4 with $12 million and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent at No. 5 with $7.2 million.

Watch below:

Rounding out the top tier are Everything Everywhere All at Once at No. 6 with $5.4 million, The Lost City at No. 7 with $4.4 million, Father Stu at No. 8 with $3.3 million, Morbius at No. 9 with $2.3 million and Ambulance at No. 10 with $1.8 million.

This weekend’s Top 10 movies earned about $89.6 million, compared to last weekend’s box-office take of $118.3 million when Fantastic Beasts was the No. 1 movie with $46 million.