Actor John Leguizamo Freaks Out: ‘I Lost Thousands of Followers. Wtf?!!!’

Actor John Leguizamo “lost thousands of followers” on Twitter, becoming the latest left-wing actor on the social media platform to lose followers in droves, while conservative accounts gain Twitter followers.

“I lost thousands of followers. Wtf?!!!” Leguizamo tweeted.

I lost thousands of followers. Wtf?!!! — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) April 27, 2022

Leguizamo’s drop in follower count arrives in the wake of Tesla CEO and self-declared free speech absolutist Elon Musk’s successful $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, and as irascible members of society who deem language they disagree with “hate speech” and “disinformation” leave the social media platform.

The actor is not the only left-wing Twitter account to lose a copious amount of followers.

Former President Barack Obama — the platform’s most popular account with more than 131 million followers — for example, lost 300,000 of them nearly overnight. Meanwhile, singer Katy Perry — the third most popular account on Twitter with 108 million followers — lost 200,000 Twitter followers.

While left-wing Twitter accounts lose followers, conservatives have reported gaining an abundant amount of followers to their accounts. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), for example, gained nearly 100,000 to her official congressional account in just 24 hours.

Actor Ellen Barkin flipped out after apparently losing track of someone she was following.

Yesterday I began following someone new. Today it seems I am no longer following them. Wtf Twitter? Wtf? — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) April 27, 2022

Twitter told AFP on Tuesday that the fluctuations in follower-counts appear to be organic, and mainly due to new accounts being created and existing ones deactivated.

Some of the Twitter users leaving the social media platform are members of Hollywood themselves.

On Monday, actress Jameela Jamil announced she is leaving what she calls the “hell platform” Twitter, adding, “I fear this free speech bid” will foster an environment of “lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny.”

Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fBDOuEYI3e — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022

Musk’s purchase of Twitter comes after he has expressed concerns over the stifling of free speech, and mentioning that he wants to increase trust in Twitter, which he sees as a digital town square for people to engage in free speech and debate.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.