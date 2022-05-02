Actor Andy Richter Downplays Leaked Supreme Court Opinion Overruling Roe v. Wade: ‘Boo F**king Hoo’

Actor and Conan creator Andy Richter reacted to the notion that there will now be major distrust among U.S. Supreme Court justices and staff in the wake of a draft Supreme Court opinion overruling Roe v. Wade leaking to the press, tweeting, “Boo fucking hoo.”

“Boo fucking hoo,” Richter tweeted in response to the SCOTUSblog stating, “It’s impossible to overstate the earthquake this will cause inside the Court, in terms of the destruction of trust among the Justices and staff. This leak is the gravest, most unforgivable sin.”

Richter was reacting to a draft Supreme Court opinion overruling Roe v. Wade being leaked to the press.

On Monday, one of the greatest scandals to ever hit the highest court in the United States unfolded when a draft Supreme Court opinion overruling Roe v. Wade was leaked to the press.

The SCOTUSblog confirmed the leak, tweeting, “The document leaked to Politico is almost certainly an authentic draft opinion by J. Alito that reflects what he believes at least 5 members of the Court have voted to support — overruling Roe.”

“But as Alito’s draft, it does not reflect the comments or reactions of other Justices,” the SCOTUSblog added.

Several celebrities, like Richter, have been very public about their stance on abortion, having meltdown after meltdown whenever life-saving legislation is passed in a state like Texas or Georgia.

In September, Hollywood elites freaked out after Texas officially enacted its pro-life “heartbeat” abortion law, which made the Lone Star State the first state to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

That following month, actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano declared this era to be “the most dangerous time to be a woman in America” — citing pro-life legislation — and called on men to “use your privilege to destroy your own privilege.”

Meanwhile, comedian Amy Schumer and a pregnant actress Jennifer Lawrence showed their support for the systematic killing of unborn children at pro-abortion rally.

During their collective meltdown, celebrities have also downplayed the oppression of women in Middle Eastern countries by dubbing GOP lawmakers the “Texas Taliban,” and comparing “sharia” law to Texas recognizing human rights when a human heartbeat begins.

