Actress Amanda Duarte: How Would White Supremacist Lawmakers Feel if Their Daughters Were Raped, Impregnated by Black Men

Actress Amanda Duarte reacted to the potential overruling of Roe v. Wade, tweeting, “I do wonder how these white supremacist lawmakers would feel if their little white daughters were raped and impregnated by black men.”

After being called out for her comment, Duarte deleted her tweet, and then deactivated her Twitter account.

“I said something insanely awful and stupid on twitter last night,” Duarte tweeted after reinstating her Twitter account hours later. “The intent does not matter so I will not attempt to defend or explain it.”

“It was racist and has had racist impact,” she added. “I am terribly sorry to anyone and everyone who read it, and who were hurt by it.”

I said something insanely awful and stupid on twitter last night. The intent does not matter so I will not attempt to defend or explain it. It was racist and has had racist impact. I am terribly sorry to anyone and everyone who read it, and who were hurt by it. — Amanda Duarte (@duarteamanda) May 3, 2022

“I deleted my account briefly because I wasn’t sure of the right thing to do, and I knew that it wasn’t and isn’t to try to answer for what I said,” Duarte said in a follow-up tweet. “I know a lot of people are angry and looking to tell me why, so I’m reactivating it because I think that is important.”

“Please know that I am deeply, deeply sorry, and if there is anything I can do to repair the damage of this, please do let me know. Thank you,” the actress added.

Please know that I am deeply, deeply sorry, and if there is anything I can do to repair the damage of this, please do let me know. Thank you. — Amanda Duarte (@duarteamanda) May 3, 2022

Duarte posted her initial offending tweet on Monday night, after a draft Supreme Court opinion overruling Roe v. Wade was leaked to the press as a possible attempt to intimidate one or more justices to reverse their vote.

The actress was quickly slammed by social media users, including conservative firebrand Candace Owens, who wrote, “Been telling you guys for years that white liberals are at their core, racist.”

“They use racial scenarios to get what they want,” Owens added. “[Duarte] wants to kill babies so she wants people to imagine how awful it would be if white women were impregnated by villainous black men.”

I actually don’t know what is worse here—wanting babies dead in the first place or wanting people to imagine a white woman impregnated by a black man as such a horrific event that we must rally the troops and fight for the right to kill their would-be offspring. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 3, 2022

“I actually don’t know what is worse here — wanting babies dead in the first place or wanting people to imagine a white woman impregnated by a black man as such a horrific event that we must rally the troops and fight for the right to kill their would-be offspring,” Owens added in a follow-up tweet.

I’m sure this Amanda Duarte person has since deleted her account. But sharing anyway. Amazing how a liberal white woman can point fingers at white supremacy while practicing white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/LNWR31ioD2 — Frederick "Pre-order Patriarchy Blues" Joseph (@FredTJoseph) May 3, 2022

“I’m not retweeting that Amanda Duarte tweet because it’s disgusting, but damn – she really exemplified the brand of white liberal woman racism,” another Twitter user reacted.

“Worst take of the day . . . so far,” another tweeted. “This is what #Democratic #racism looks like. Is Amanda saying that being raped by a black man is somehow worse than being raped by any other color of man? That seems racist. What a condescending b*itch.”

“Amanda Duarte was waiting for the opportunity to be overtly racist,” another wrote. “What a fucking tweet.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.