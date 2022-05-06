Report: Will Smith in Therapy After Oscars Slap

Actor Will Smith is reportedly in therapy after marching onto the Oscars stage and slapping Chris Rock across the face after the comedian made a joke at the expense of his Smith’s wife.

Smith “has been going to therapy after the Oscars incident,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The report comes nearly two weeks after Smith was spotted landing in Mumbai, India, where he reportedly met with spiritual leader Sadhguru, who teaches “powerful methods for self-transformation.”

Smith’s arrival in India was the first public exposure for the Bad Boys for Life star since his onstage meltdown at the Oscars on March 27, when smacked Rock, and then retook his seat in the audience, where he repeatedly shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

After the slap, Smith collected his Best Actor Oscar for his performance as Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams in King Richard, and then danced the night away at a Vanity Fair after party, where he told the Hollywood Reporter, “It’s been a beautiful night.”

Watch Below:

WATCH: Will Smith, along with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, dances to his own tunes at the Vanity Fair #Oscars After-party. He won the Best Actor for #KingRichard #Oscar2022 #VanityFairOscarParty #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/GTz7JOjKEW — Aayush Sharma (@JournoAayu) March 28, 2022

Five days later, Smith resigned from the Motion Picture Academy. A week after that, however, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 54-person board of governors banned the actor from attending the Academy Awards or any Academy events for 10 years.

Smith’s behavior at this year’s Oscars caused many in Hollywood to turn on him and condemn his actions, as well as point out that the infamous slap had likely set a “terrible precedent” for comedians on stage.

On Tuesday, comedian Dave Chappelle was physically attacked while onstage during a performance in Los Angeles. A host of clips shared on social media show him being floored by an onlooker who rushed the stage set and took him down in a flying tackle.

Watch Below:

Dave Chappelle just got attacked on stage pic.twitter.com/E4gAfmkPgQ — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) May 4, 2022

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.