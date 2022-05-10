Cher Predicts Doomsday over Roe v. Wade: ‘Beginning of the End of Freedom’

Cher is freaking out (again) over the U.S. Supreme Court’s likely reversal of Roe v. Wade, proclaiming that it will mark the “beginning of the end of freedom.”

In a hysterical tweet, the Joe Biden-backing Oscar-winning celebrity also predicted that people who don’t heed her warning will forfeit “life as u know it.”

ROE V WADE IS THE BEGINNING,OF THE END OF FREEDOM,NO MATTER WHAT GOP SAY.IF U DONT PAY ATTEN,U’LL 4FIT LIFE AS U KNOW IT.

putin TRYS 2 DESTROY UKRAINE,BECAUSE HE CANT TAKE IT.trump GROVELS AT Vlads FT,BECAUSE HE WANTS LIFE & DEATH POWER 2.

NEVER 4GET,trump Caused Death at Capital — Cher (@cher) May 8, 2022

In a non-sequitur, Cher even lashed out at former President Donald Trump, comparing him to Russian President Vladimir Putin and claiming without evidence that Trump “caused death” on January 6.

Cher is among a growing number of Hollywood celebrities to melt down over last week’s unprecedented leak of Supreme Court documents showing the high court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade. Hollywood liberals including Bette Midler, Alyssa Milano, and Amy Schumer have demanded people protest in response to the forthcoming decision.

The singer-actress recently predicted another doomsday scenario regarding Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, claiming the recently passed legislation along with similar bills being considered in other states will inevitably lead to government sanctioned violence against gay and transgender people.

She said the Florida law has pushed gay and transgender families into the “dark ages” and will cause untold amounts of “suffering.”

