Box Office: ‘Doctor Strange’ #1 for 2nd Weekend with $61 Million

(UPI) — Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is once again the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $61 million in its second weekend of release, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Bad Guys with $6.9 million, followed by Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at No. 3 with $4.6 million, Firestarter at No. 4 with $3.8 million and Everything Everywhere All at Once at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore at No. 6 with $2.4 million, The Lost City at No. 7 with $1.73 million, The Northman at No. 8 with $1.7 million, Family Camp at No. 9 with $1.4 million and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent at No. 10 with $1.05 million.

This weekend’s Top 10 movies racked up about $87.9 million. Last weekend’s Top 10 earned about $217 million, including $185 million for Doctor Strange.