Watch Live: Day 3, Amber Heard Testifies in Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Watch live as actress Amber Heard enters day three of her testimony in actor Johnny Depp’s defamation trial. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing his ex-wife, seeking $50 million in damages, claiming that a 2018 Washington Post piece she wrote has harmed his movie career.

During her testimony earlier this month, Heard appeared enamored while she reminisced about the honeymoon phase of her relationship with Depp, before diving into more egregious storytelling, alleging that the actor had performed a “cavity search” on her in an attempt to find out where she was hiding his cocaine, among other claims.

Depp has made shocking claims of his own while testifying in the courtroom. Last month, the actor told a jury that Heard had defecated in his bed after an argument, threw bottles of vodka at him — which resulted in his middle finger being severed by broken glass — and put a cigarette out on his face, among other claims.

Depp’s bodyguard Starling Jenkins later corroborated the actor’s defecation claim, telling the courtroom that in 2016 he had a conversation with Heard “pertaining to the surprise she left in the boss’ bed,” clarifying that he was specifically referring to “the defecation.”

Security guard Travis McGivern also testified that he had to remove Depp from a situation due to Heard physically attacking him. McGivern said Heard punched Depp in the face during the incident, threw a can of Red Bull at the actor, and tried to spit on him.

An audio recording was also played in the courtroom revealing that Heard had told Depp to “tell the world” he is a male victim of domestic violence, and see how many people “believe” him.

So far, the public has reacted to the trial by circulating a Change.org petition calling for Heard to be axed from Aquaman 2, and accusing the actress of using lines and descriptions from famous movies during her testimony.

