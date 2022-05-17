‘Family Guy’ Mocks Transgender Mania: Boys & Girls No Longer Exist, ‘Just a Vast Sea of Chubby Theys and Thems’

The character "Stewie Griffin" from the series Family Guy.
FOX
David Ng

FOX’s Family Guy lampooned transgender mania on Sunday’s episode, titled “First Blood,” in which Stewie believes he’s experienced his first menstruation after he hurts himself on a slippery slide.

In the scene, Stewie experiences gender confusion following his injury, explaining to Brian that he woke up to a “red dawn” and is “bobbin’ with the red robin,” adding that “it’s like The Shining elevator down there.”

Brian explains that “boys can’t get their periods.” But Stewie replies: “Brian, it’s 2022. There’s no such thing as a boy anymore. Or a girl. Just a vast sea of chubby ‘theys’ and ‘thems,’ so coddled by their sanctimonious, woke parents who think activism is virtue-signaling on Instagram. If Martin Luther King could come back, and see what they were doing in his name, he’d never stop throwing up.”

Watch below:

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane has donated millions of dollars to Democrats, but he continues to mock transgender ideology on the long-running animated sitcom.

In a 2020 episode entitled “The First No L,” family patriarch Peter is seen setting up the family’s nativity scene in the front yard but using a gender-neutral display of the manger.

Quagmire’s father, who is now a transgender woman named Ida, has been the subject of numerous jokes on the show. “Things that were gross five years ago are heroic,” one character said in a 2019 episode.

