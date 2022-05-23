Will Smith Tells David Letterman He Had Premonition of His Career Downfall While Tripping on Psychedelics

Will Smith recently told David Letterman that he had a premonition of his downfall while tripping on a herbal drink that has psychedelic properties.

Smith recently appeared on Letterman’s Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, and claimed that he had a wild dream of all his fame and money drifting away and out of his reach.

The King Richard Oscar winner admitted to Letterman that he had taken the ayahuasca drink up to 14 times ad added that the drink makes you see things differently.

“Once you drink it you’re going to see yourself in a way you’ve never seen yourself,” Smith told Letterman. “One of the experiences was the individual most hellish psychological experience of my life.”

“I drank, and it usually takes about 45 minutes to kick in,” the 53-year-old Smith added. “And I’m sitting there and you always feel like, ‘Maybe it won’t kick in this time.’ So I’m drinking and sitting there and then all of a sudden it’s like I start seeing all of my money flying away, and my house is flying away and my career is going away.”

Smith said that in the dream he began trying grab his belongings in a desperate attempt to stop them from floating away.

“My whole life is getting destroyed,” he added. “This is my fear in real life, and I’m in there and I’m wanting to vomit and all of that, and I hear a voice saying: ‘This is what the fuck it is. This is what the fuck life is.”

Smith then said he began to hear his daughter Willow crying.

“Then slowly I stopped caring about my money, I just wanted to get to Willow. I stopped caring about my house, I stopped caring about my career,” he exclaimed.

But, once it was all over, Smith added, he had a new outlook on life.

“When I came out of it, I realized that anything that happens in my life, I can handle it,” Smith insisted. “I can handle any person I lose, I can handle anything that goes wrong in my life, I can handle anything in my marriage. I can handle anything that this life has to offer me.”

Smith hinted that the dream presaged his meteoric downfall after this year’s Oscars telecast when he mounted the stage and slapped host Chris Rock in the face after Rock delivered a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

Pinkett Smith is suffering from alopecia and was sporting a shaved head at the ceremony. Rock joked that she looked like “G.I. Jane.”

But Smith’s decision to stand up for his wife’s honor cost him. The popular actor was banned from the Oscars for ten years and has since had several of his projects canceled or delayed.

Smith has even claimed to have gone into therapy thanks to the way the incident has impacted his life.

