LGBTQ Cancel Mob Comes for Ricky Gervais over Transgender Jokes: Netflix’s ‘Most Transphobic Show Yet’

The LGBTQ cancel mob has taken out its pitchforks for Ricky Gervais, condemning his latest Netflix comedy special as “dangerous” and the streamer’s “most transphobic show yet.”

Some are even encouraging viewers to cancel their Netflix subscriptions, using the hashtag #cancelnetflix.

Ricky Gervais’ SuperNature debuted Tuesday on the streamer and almost immediately drew attention for its jokes about transgender authoritarianism. In the special, the British comedian mocks the woke left’s insistence that male-to-female transgenders who still have their penises be called women.

“Like, the worst thing you can say today, get you cancelled on Twitter, death threats, the worst thing you can say today is, ‘Women don’t have penises,’ right?” he said.

Leading the cancel mob against Gervais is GLAAD, which threatened the comedian and Netflix in a statement issued Tuesday.

“We watched the Ricky Gervais ‘comedy’ special on Netflix so you don’t have to. It’s full of graphic, dangerous, anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes,” the organization said. “The LGBTQ community and our allies have made it very clear that so-called comedians who spew hate in place of humor, and the media companies who give them a platform, will be held accountable.”

Attention Ricky and Netflix: people living with HIV today, when on effective treatment, lead long and healthy lives and cannot transmit HIV to others. U=U 2/4 — GLAAD (@glaad) May 24, 2022

The LGBTQ community and our allies have made it very clear that so-called comedians who spew hate in place of humor, and the media companies who give them a platform, will be held accountable. Meanwhile, there are PLENTY of funny LGBTQ comedians to support. 4/4 — GLAAD (@glaad) May 24, 2022

The gay-themed PinkNews called the show “anti-trans garbage fire,” while Britain’s The Independent said the show deals in “humiliating trans people.

Ricky Gervais' new Netflix special is nothing more than an anti-trans garbage fire https://t.co/ijRXBaX9jE — PinkNews (@PinkNews) May 24, 2022

Ricky Gervais: SuperNature deals in cheap jokes and humiliating trans people – review ⭐⭐ https://t.co/EdJciZlWrF — The Independent (@Independent) May 24, 2022

Some angry protestors urged viewers to cancel their Netflix subscriptions. “Netflix releases its most transphobic show yet where Ricky Gervais jokes about trans women raping women in restrooms,” wrote one activist.

So on the same month that we've seen anti-trans legislation, parents of trans kids investigated for child abuse, and Don't Say Gay/Trans bills… Netflix releases its most transphobic show yet where Ricky Gervais jokes about trans women raping women in restrooms.#cancelnetflix pic.twitter.com/OHQcPXmPQK — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) May 24, 2022

In honour of Ricky Gervais and his 2-4-1 rant on trans people and cancel culture, I am in fact, cancelling. Thanks @netflix #TransRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/fuW0d169rg — Big Red (@bigredgaymer) May 24, 2022

Others claimed Gervais dehumanizes transgender people.

Ricky Gervais has a new stand up show out on Netflix today. 5 minutes in and he’s making jokes about trans women attacking & raping people in public bathrooms. To him we exist only as a punchline, a threat, something less than human. — Esme (@discount_Ripley) May 24, 2022

Ricky Gervais knows it's easier to be transphobic than to be funny. Bigot comedy is dead easy to perform, you just confirm the hatred of the audience and then you get to go home. No jokes required. — nora, resurrected (@NoraReed) May 24, 2022

