Hollywood Elite Divided over L.A. Mayoral Race: Power Players Back Rick Caruso, Communist Sympathizer Karen Bass

Hollywood stars are divided over Los Angeles’ hotly contested mayoral primary race, with celebrity momentum appearing to favor Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), who is a communist sympathizer, over billionaire Democrat candidate Rick Caruso.

Stars including Jennifer Aniston, Kumail Nanjiani, Amber Tamblyn, and Billy Eichner are urging fans to vote for Bass. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Katy Perry are stumping for Caruso.

Rep. Bass is advocating a far-left agenda that would push deeply blue L.A. even further to the left as the city continues to buckle under out-of-control crime, soaring homelessness, and a defunded and demoralized police department.

Bass is a communist sympathizer who once eulogized Cuba’s communist dictator Fidel Castro, referring to his death as “a great loss to the people of Cuba.” She also praised the late Communist Party USA leader Oneil Marion Canno as a “friend and mentor.”

If no candidate manages to get 50 percent of the vote on Tuesday, the top two finishers will advance to a November runoff.

As Breitbart News reported, Kumail Nanjiani jokingly told Caruso supporters that they can vote tomorrow. Similar jokes from Trump supporters have led to Twitter suspensions.

Los Angeles please vote today. It’s the last day of voting. Unless you plan on voting for Rick Caruso, in which case the last day to vote is tomorrow. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 7, 2022

Breitbart News also reported that Girl’s Trip star Tiffany Haddish has endorsed Bass, citing the politician’s sex and skin color as the two top reasons.

Jennifer Aniston and Magic Johnson have thrown their support behind Bass, according to a report from Bloomberg News. Meanwhile, Caruso has garnered backing from Kim Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow. Katy Perry recently tweeted her support for Caruso.

Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian are supporting Rick Caruso in LA's mayor race. Magic Johnson and Jennifer Aniston back his main rival, Congresswoman Karen Bass. https://t.co/uXWd7ZM8j2 — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) June 7, 2022

RICK CARUSO FTW ❗️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 5, 2022

Amber Tamblyn urged Angelenos to cast their ballots for Bass.

Los Angeles!! Today is your last chance to vote for @KarenBassLA for mayor! Find your polling place and ballot drop box location at https://t.co/z8hXDBYrMq #LA4KB #KarenBassForMayor https://t.co/EwiMWt9DhA — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) June 7, 2022

Universal’s Bros star Billy Eichner also showed his support for Bass.

LA friends get out there and vote today or drop off your ballot if you haven’t! 👇👇👇 https://t.co/Va6EANDP2h — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 7, 2022

The Journey of Natty Gan actress Meredith Salenger tweeted her support for Bass, saying “I believe she can turn Los Angeles around.”

LA. Emergency. You need to vote! And NOT for Caruso! Read Below. Please vote.

I am voting for ⁦@KarenBassLA⁩ – she is the most qualified. She’s brilliant and amazing. Please consider voting for her. I believe she can turn Los Angeles around. She will be a great mayor. pic.twitter.com/SDp52EB4jw — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) June 6, 2022

Yvette Nicole Brown also expressed support for Bass.

Los Angeles!!! It’s Election Day! We have a VERY important primary today that could decide the next MAYOR of our great city! What is your #Vote Plan?! For most, your ballot is already in your house. Have you filled it out? Get ‘er done! FYI @KarenBassLA got MY vote. Join me! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xksZgkJ6tE — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 7, 2022

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure star Alex Winter told Angelenos not to vote for Caruso, “who is horrid.”

Los Angeles, it's very, very, very important to vote in this election. And not for Rick Caruso. Please vote.

(and seriously, not for Caruso, who is horrid) — Alex Winter (@Winter) June 7, 2022

