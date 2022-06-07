Hollywood Elite Divided over L.A. Mayoral Race: Power Players Back Rick Caruso, Communist Sympathizer Karen Bass

David Ng

Hollywood stars are divided over Los Angeles’ hotly contested mayoral primary race, with celebrity momentum appearing to favor Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), who is a communist sympathizer, over billionaire Democrat candidate Rick Caruso.

Stars including Jennifer Aniston, Kumail Nanjiani, Amber Tamblyn, and Billy Eichner are urging fans to vote for Bass. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Katy Perry are stumping for Caruso.

Rep. Bass is advocating a far-left agenda that would push deeply blue L.A. even further to the left as the city continues to buckle under out-of-control crime, soaring homelessness, and a defunded and demoralized police department.

Bass is a communist sympathizer who once eulogized Cuba’s communist dictator Fidel Castro, referring to  his death as “a great loss to the people of Cuba.” She also praised the late Communist Party USA leader Oneil Marion Canno as a “friend and mentor.”

If no candidate manages to get 50 percent of the vote on Tuesday, the top two finishers will advance to a November runoff.

As Breitbart News reported, Kumail Nanjiani jokingly told Caruso supporters that they can vote tomorrow. Similar jokes from Trump supporters have led to Twitter suspensions.

Breitbart News also reported that Girl’s Trip star Tiffany Haddish has endorsed Bass, citing the politician’s sex and skin color as the two top reasons.

Jennifer Aniston and Magic Johnson have thrown their support behind Bass, according to a report from Bloomberg News. Meanwhile, Caruso has garnered backing from Kim Kardashian and  Gwyneth Paltrow. Katy Perry recently tweeted her support for Caruso.

Amber Tamblyn urged Angelenos to cast their ballots for Bass.

Universal’s Bros star Billy Eichner also showed his support for Bass.

The Journey of Natty Gan actress Meredith Salenger tweeted her support for Bass, saying “I believe she can turn Los Angeles around.”

Yvette Nicole Brown also expressed support for Bass.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure star Alex Winter told Angelenos not to vote for Caruso, “who is horrid.”

