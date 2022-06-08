Amber Heard Attacks Johnny Depp for Thanking His Fans: ‘Women’s Rights Are Moving Backward’

Actress Amber Heard attacked Johnny Depp for posting a video montage to social media thanking his fans for their support during the Depp v. Heard trial. The Aquaman actress declared, “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward” as a result of her stunning loss in the defamation trial.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together,” Depp said in a TikTok post on Monday.

“You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you,” the actor added. “So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”

Depp’s video montage thanking his fans was also his first-ever TikTok post, as he appears to have created the account on Monday. The actor’s TikTok account has since garnered 8.6 million followers, and his post has been viewed 17.4 million times as of this writing.

Heard reacted to her ex-husband’s social media post by telling the media via her spokesperson, “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward,” according to a report by People.

“The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is … be afraid to stand up and speak out,” she added.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million, claiming that a 2018 Washington Post op-ed — in which she described as a victim of domestic abuse — has harmed his movie career.

After deliberation, the jury found for Depp on all three of his defamation claims, awarding the actor $10 million in compensatory damages, and $5 million in punitive damages. The punitive damages, however, were reduced to $350,000 to comply with Virginia law that caps punitive damages at that amount.

Meanwhile, Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez has been promoted to partner at her law firm, Brown Rudnick, after steering the defamation trial to victory.

