Robert De Niro Says He Sleeps Better Knowing Biden in White House: He Is ‘Doing a Very Good Job’

Despite out-of-control inflation, record gas prices, baby formula shortages, record illegal immigration at the southern border, and a newly emboldened Russia and China, Hollywood star Robert De Niro has nothing but praise for President Joe Biden (D), saying he sleeps better at night knowing Biden is in charge.

Robert De Niro spoke about President Biden during an appearance Tuesday on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

During their conversation, Colbert asked De Niro if he sleeps better knowing that Joe Biden is occupying the White House.

“Yes,” De Niro replied, provoking enthusiastic applause from the audience. “He got us into calm waters, that was always the idea. He’s doing a very good job. It’s a tough one. I couldn’t imagine — I can imagine how difficult it is. I have decisions in my own personal life — I imagine what he goes through is 100 times that.”

The actor then seemed to obliquely acknowledge Biden’s many failures and widespread unpopularity. “He’s doing the best he can. And we gotta get through a bad period. Period.”

Watch below:

Robert De Niro: Biden “is doing a very good job. It’s a tough one … He’s doing the best he can, and we’ve got to get through a tough period, period.” pic.twitter.com/YilF38k0SX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 8, 2022

De Niro was one of Hollywood’s most outspoken anti-Trump activists. The star of Netflix’s The Irishman even went on live television during the 2018 Tony Awards to hurl obscenities at then-President Trump. “Fuck Trump!” he shouted.

Biden’s popularity continues to sink as Americans on both sides of the political divide have decided they’ve had enough of soaring inflation and record-high gas prices. As Breitbart News reported, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed only 36 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance, while 59 percent disapprove.

Another recent poll found the majority of Americans are concerned about the president’s cognitive abilities, with 60 percent of voters wanting the 79-year-old Biden to take a cognitive health test and disclose it to the public.

