Nolte: Hours After Kavanaugh Threat, Biden Predicts ‘Mini Revolution’ If Roe Overturned

After 100+ days of hiding from the media, His Fraudulency Joe Biden appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s basement-rated late show and predicted a “mini-revolution” if the atrocity called Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court.

Biden’s eliminationist rhetoric about mini-revolutions came just hours after police arrested a man with a gun and burglar tools in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s neighborhood. Authorities claim he was determined to murder Kavanaugh. Why? Because in a leaked document, Kavanaugh signed on to overturn Roe. Police also say the man was upset over mass shootings.

And now Five-Dollar-a-Gallon Joe is on television speaking approvingly of “revolutions” should Roe v. Wade be overturned. This is the same Biden who encouraged unruly protests in front of Justices’ homes, despite a law that outlaws that exact thing.

“I don’t think the country will stand for it,” Biden said of a possible Roe defeat in the Supreme Court on Kimmel. “If in fact the decision comes down the way it does, and these states impose the limitations they’re talking about, it’s going to cause a mini-revolution and they’re going to vote these folks out of office.”

As someone on Twitter said, “Imagine if Trump said this after someone tried to assassinate Sonia Sotomayor.”

“Revolution?

Revolution?

Won’t stand for it?

Why use such rhetoric just hours after police say a man with a gun was found in Kavanaugh’s neighborhood intending to murder him?

Let’s start with the obvious: Biden’s language is deliberate and intentional. Imagine you are a Supreme Court justice, one of the five who —at least according to this leaked draft — signed on to overturn Roe and just hours — mere hours — after police say a man was caught attempting to murder one of your colleagues, the president of the United States is on television speaking approvingly of revolution.

Of course, it’s an intimidation tactic.

What else could it be?

You want to see what a left-wing mini-revolution looks like…?

BREAKING: Antifa pro-abort men are attacking and putting out hits on pregnancy centers in Portland, OR. Because it drives pro-abort men to violent rage to think that women will have support to choose life. pic.twitter.com/Oomlr6EGUg — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) May 5, 2022

Never forget who we are dealing with here. These are the same Democrats who encouraged, defended, and bailed out the terrorists who burned down dozens of Democrat-run cities during a year of race riots.

When a Democrat uses the term “revolution,” they mean “violent revolution.” These people are fascists who know they cannot get their way at the ballot box, so they have resorted to political violence.

The only good news is that no one watches Kimmel.