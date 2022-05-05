Report: Antifa Attacks a Crisis Pregnancy Center in Portland: ‘F*ck CPC’

Antifa on Thursday reportedly attacked a pregnancy center in Portland just days after the Supreme Court leaked a document that revealed Roe v. Wade may be overturned.

“Antifa pro-abort men are attacking and putting out hits on pregnancy centers in Portland, OR,” Lila Rose reported.

The bad actors reportedly wrote “Fuck CPCs” (Crisis Pregnancy Center) and “bashed the windows” of the facility:

BREAKING: Antifa pro-abort men are attacking and putting out hits on pregnancy centers in Portland, OR. Because it drives pro-abort men to violent rage to think that women will have support to choose life. pic.twitter.com/Oomlr6EGUg — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) May 5, 2022

The reported attack comes a few days after the Supreme Court leaked a document that revealed Roe v. Wade may be overturned. The news of the leak has angered the left.

On the east coast, leftist activists are directing protesters to confront conservative Supreme Court Justices at their homes in Maryland and Virginia. Breitbart News reported:

Justices John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Neil Gorsuch are all targets by an organization called, “Ruth Sent Us.” The organization has published the justices’ supposed home addresses online for the radical protestors to locate. Ruth seems to be a reference to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was an ardent defender of the right to abortion. But this group’s use of her name is ironic, because Ginsburg was very collegial with her conservatives colleagues, including her best friend, Justice Antonin Scalia, and because Ginsburg criticized Roe as a bad decision, despite agreeing with its conclusion. It is not the first time radical-left organizations have mobilized to intimidate political opponents at their homes. In September, protestors under the banner of ShutDownDC picketed outside Kavanaugh’s home to express angst against pro-life laws. In January, the same organization was also responsible for the protests outside Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) home in Virginia.

The group has also reportedly threatened to storm churches on Mother’s Day in protest. The protests may occur in Washington, DC.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.