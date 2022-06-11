‘Anchorman’ Star David Koechner Charged with DUI for Second Time This Year

Anchorman star and comedian David Koechner was charged for DUI last week. The incident makes for the Office actor’s second time being nabbed for drinking and driving this year.

David Koechner, who played Todd Packer on The Office, was busted in Ohio just before 2 a.m. on June 4 for operating a vehicle under the influence, police told TMZ.

The comedian was pulled over by a State Trooper after he was seen swerving, and the trooper allegedly smelled alcohol on his breath. Koechner reportedly received a ticket over the incident, and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

He is apparently on tour in Ohio, where he was hosting The Office themed trivia night in Ironton, a southern Ohio town, just across the river from Kentucky.

This is not the first time Koechner and comedian was nabbed for drinking driving this year.

Koechner spent New Year’s Eve in a Ventura County jail cell after being arrested for drunk driving in Los Angeles, California.

He was subsequently charged with DUI, as well as hit and run. Police said Koechner was arrested at around 5:00 p.m. after blowing out two tires, as well as blowing a .13 BAC (blood alcohol concentration).

Simi Valley Police Department public information officer Casey Nicholson told the media that Koechner was seen in a damaged vehicle facing the wrong way on a street.

After his New Year’s Eve arrest, Koechner’s estranged wife reportedly filed legal documents asking for his visitation with their five children to be temporarily suspended, and for “safeguards be put in place to ensure [Koechner’s] sobriety.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.