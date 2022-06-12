Rapper FBG Cash Fatally Shot in Chicago’s South Side

Rapper FBG Cash, whose real name was Tristian Hamilton, was reportedly killed in a shooting on the South Side of Chicago early Friday morning.

FBG Cash was in a car when another vehicle pulled up, a gunman got out and opened fire, killing him and wounding a 29-year-old woman, investigators told NBC News.

Police said the 31-year-old — who is known for his songs “Dumb Hoe,” “Road Rage,” Tooka Gang Pt. 2,” and “FBG CASH Flow,” among others — was hit with multiple bullets and taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident occurred in the 1600 block of West 81st Street at 5:32 a.m. CDT. Chicago police said a “black four-door sedan, possibly a Cadillac, approached and an unknown offender got out and opened fire.”

The woman, who was shot in the left arm and upper back, was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition, police added.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the fatally shot man in a statement to NBC News.

FBG Cash’s death makes for the latest fatal shooting in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Over Memorial Day weekend, 46 people were shot, ten of them fatally. As Breitbart News previously reported, at least 21 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning alone on Memorial Weekend, and four of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.