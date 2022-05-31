46 Shot During Memorial Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Forty-six people were shot, ten of them fatally, during Memorial Day weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted at least 21 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning alone on Memorial Weekend, and four of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the number of shooting victims rose to 46 by Monday evening, with six of those victims dying from their injuries.

Among the shooting deaths Sunday and Monday was 33-year-old Jeremy Benson, who was fatally shot while driving. He was driving “in the 4400-block of West Madison Street” and he crashed after being shot.

A 24-year-old man was also shot and killed early Sunday while attending a birthday party “in the 5700-block of South Carpenter Street.”

At 2:50 p.m. Monday a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting inside a residence “in the 6900-block of South Green Street.” The 31-year-old died at the scene.

Hours later, at 5 p.m., a 27-year-old man was shot “in the 8600-block of South Aberdeen Street.” He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

The 46 Memorial Day weekend shooting victims in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago represent a increase over the number of shooting victims during the same weekend in 2021.

Breitbart News noted at least 33 people were shot, three of them fatally, in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago during Memorial Weekend 2021.

