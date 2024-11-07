Mad Leftists Flood Google with ‘Move to Canada’ Searches Following Trump Victory

The collective leftist meltdown following Donald Trump’s election victory was not limited to just expressing outrage. Google also experienced in surge in searches for “move to Canada” from Americans seemingly eager to escape north of the border. Other associated searches that trended include “How to move to Canada with no money.”

Now Toronto reports that as the dust settles on the 2024 race, with Donald Trump emerging victorious over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, many leftists are apparently considering a drastic move – to Canada.

According to data from Google Trends, searches for “move to Canada” skyrocketed in the U.S. around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, just as Trump was declared the nation’s next president. The top five states leading the charge were Vermont, Maine, Oregon, New Hampshire, and Minnesota – all of which were projected to be won by Harris.

The search trend is reminiscent of the 2016 election, when Trump’s surprise victory over Hillary Clinton prompted a similar flood of interest in emigrating to America’s northern neighbor. This time around, related queries that saw a massive uptick in search volume included “Cost to move to Canada from U.S.,” “How to move to Canada with no money,” “How to get a visa for Canada,” “How to be a citizen of Canada,” and “Jobs in Canada for Americans.”

Trump’s victory is historic on several fronts and he will be the first former president to return to the White House since Grover Cleveland in 1892.

As leftists grapple with the reality of another Trump presidency, it remains to be seen how many will actually follow through on their Google searches and make the move to Canada. The country’s immigration website crashed on election night in 2016 due to the surge in traffic, but data from Canadian immigration authorities later showed only a modest uptick in the number of Americans applying for permanent residency in the months following Trump’s victory.

Read more at Now Toronto here.

