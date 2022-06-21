Drag Queen Swoons over ‘Pale and Horny’ Teen in Disney+ LGBTQ Drama ‘Love, Victor’

A drag queen praised a teen boy who he referred to as “pale and horny” in the Disney+ show Love, Victor, a series that follows high school boys exploring their homosexuality.

In the scene, two characters, Benji and Victor, appear to be on a date at an establishment featuring a bingo game hosted by a drag queen. The drag queen can be heard talking about how he likes to play “69” while Victor asks Benji what his major is in school.

Moments later, Benji announces that he has his Bingo card filled, to which the drag queen replies by calling him up to the stage. The drag queen then tells the teen, “Oh, you look even better up close.”

“You look like one of those teenage movie vampires — all pale and hоrny,” the drag queen adds.

Previous seasons of Love, Victor also feature high school students going to gay bars News Busters notes.

In the episode featuring the drag queen who swoons over Benji, the high school teenager meets his ex-boyfriend and fellow high schooler, Victor, for bingo night at a drag bar.

The episode is titled “Lucas and Diego,” because those are the fake names the boys used on their gay dating apps, only to meet up in real life and realize that they actually knew each other. Victor reportedly lied about his age on the app, saying that he was 22.

The Disney+ show Love, Victor is the just latest example of LGBTQIA2S+ content being conflated with television shows and movies geared toward minors.

Earlier this month, Discovery+ debuted the series, Generation Drag, executive produced by model and TV mogul Tyra Banks that follows five teenage boys and their journey into the world of drag queens.

Last year, Breitbart News reported that Hollywood has pushed a concerted, industry-wide effort for years to place LGBTQ-related entertainment into programs aimed at young audiences, and listed over a dozen TV shows as examples.

This year, Disney has publicly come out against Florida’s anti-grooming legislation, with CEO Bob Chapek even announcing that the company will launch as task force to make more LGBTQIA2S+ content for children and families.

