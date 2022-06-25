Singer Liz Phair Mourns Roe v. Wade: Allowed Women to ‘Find Their Sexuality Without Fear’

Pop star Liz Phair is mourning the demise of Roe v. Wade, saying the court case that legalized abortion in 1973 has allowed women to engage in sex without the “fear” of carrying and raising a child.

Liz Phair eulogized Roe w. Wade in a tweet late Friday.

“Roe v. Wade did more than protect women’s health and life choices. It allowed women to find their sexuality without fear, to be playful and spontaneous,” the Exit in Guyville singer wrote. “Nobody takes an abortion lightly, least of all the people who endure them. But the psychological safety is profound.”

birth control fails. Forced sex happens. They are going for more than our bodies, they are shooting for submission of the mind as well — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) June 25, 2022

She concluded with an ominous warning: “They are going for more than our bodies, they are shooting for submission of the mind as well.”

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning Roe v. Wade. The decision arrived weeks after a draft version of the ruling was leaked to the media, resulting in violent attacks on pro-life centers and angry protests outside the homes of conservative justices.

Liz Phair called the ruling “woman-hating codified,” and described the Supreme Court as “fucking idiots.”

Woman-hating codified.. watch our standing in the world slide, slide, slide. Fucking idiots https://t.co/dZSOdletKB — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) June 24, 2022

She was one of many left-wing celebrities who vented their rage Friday. Stars including Taylor Swift, Bette Midler, Michael Moore, Alyssa Milano and CBS’ Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer have all taken their emotional meltdowns public.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com