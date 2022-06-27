‘Focused. Determined. Committed’: Mark Ruffalo Posts, Deletes, Smoldering Photo of Himself Vowing to ‘Stand Up’ and ‘Fight’

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 26: Sophia Meneakis, an activist with Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights LA leads a march with no shirt on and the words “Keep your laws off my body” written on her chest on Sunday, June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. The Feminist Front and …
Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times/Twitter
David Ng

The Supreme Court’s historic overturning of Roe v. Wade has plunged pro-abortion activists into a state of existential despair, their life’s work crushed with a single ruling. But hark: here comes Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo to the rescue, offering a scorching photo of himself as succor for the despondent left.

Mark Ruffalo, star of Disney’s Avengers and the Oscar-winning Spotlight, posted the sizzling pic to his official Twitter account on Monday along with words that appeared like an attempt to motivate the left ahead of the November midterm elections.

“Focused. Determined. Committed,” he wrote in the since-deleted tweet. “Don’t let one setback knock you down. We stand up and continue to fight.”

Ruffalo posted the photo late Monday morning, but the ill-advised tweet was gone by early afternoon. The photo showed a scruffy Ruffalo, his eyes cast downward and his face fixed in a seemingly angry but determined countenance.

In its place, the actor tweeted on Monday an attack on Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Mark Ruffalo has spent the past few days rage-tweeting at the Supreme Court , calling certain members of the high court the “American Taliban” and voicing his support for the left’s effort to pack the bench. He also urged people to protest in the streets.

Look out GOP. Mark Ruffalo’s here to save the country and darn it, if he ain’t handsome.

