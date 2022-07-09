Debra Messing Claims She Still Supports Biden After Report Said She was ‘Fed Up’ with His Failures

NBC’s Will & Grace star Debra Messing responded to reports about being fed up with President Joe Biden, clarifying that she still supports him but is simply enraged at the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“I have supported President Biden with every incredible improvement he produces,” wrote Messing, who went on to claim that Biden is the results of the GDP being up 5.7 percent, and unemployment at 3.6 percent, among other talking points.

“However, when 51% of the country loses her right to decide what happens to her body, it is catastrophic,” the actress added.

“I want our leaders, who promised to fight to protect women’s rights, to act with urgency and use every tool possible to protect the women of this country,” Messing continued.

“The Republicans have blocked every attempt to mace women, constitutionally, equal to men,” she added. “I support every Democrat who fights against the Government deciding what happens to women bodies. That includes my president.”

On Tuesday, it was reported that President Biden is losing the support of some of his most reliable cheerleaders — the Hollywood celebrities who dutifully propagate White House talking points to their millions of social media followers.

Messing was was one of those celebrities who was especially angry, reportedly putting her buyer’s remorse on full display by yelling and claiming that she had gotten Biden elected.

The left-wing actress had also demanded to know why she was being asked to do anything at all, claiming there didn’t even seem to be a point to voting.

"Debra Messing was fed up. The former "Will & Grace" star was among dozens of celebrity Democratic supporters and activists who joined a call with White House aides last Monday" Yeah… they actually began this piece with that paragraph.https://t.co/wYmcqn9HPT — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) July 5, 2022

An Associated Press/NORC poll has found that 85 percent of Americans believe the country is heading down the wrong track, up 36 percent from January 2021, when President Biden took office.

