Rage Against the Machine’s Pro-Abortion Message Bows to Woke Trans-Mania — Calls Mothers ‘Birth-Givers’

The rock band Rage Against the Machine’s pro-abortion message during a weekend show bowed to the woke transgender-mania, calling mothers “birth-givers.”

In Rage Against the Machine’s first concert in 11 years, the politically charged Los Angeles rock band appeared at Wisconsin’s Alpine Music Theater on Saturday as part of its “Public Service Announcement” tour, where it touched upon the issue of abortion following the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

During the performance of their 1994 song, “Freedom,” the band displayed a message on a screen reading: “Forced birth in a country with no universal healthcare and where the cost of giving birth is $4,000 to $15,000.”

“Forced birth in a country that is the only wealthy country in the world without any guaranteed paid parental leave at the national level,” read a follow-up message.

The next caption bizarrely referred to mother as “birth-givers,” kowtowing to the woke transgender mob that seeks to erase the word “women,” replacing it with new terms such as “menstruators” and “birthing people.”

“Forced birth in a country where Black birth-givers experience maternal mortality two to three times higher than that of white birth-givers,” the caption bowing to the woke trans-mania read.

“Abort the Supreme Court,” @RATM proclaim via video message @AVMTheatre Saturday for their reunion tour kickoff. Review and set list @journalsentinel https://t.co/3xD7McEriO pic.twitter.com/1PLXbq2dFY — Piet Levy (@pietlevy) July 10, 2022

The band also featured goading visuals during its show, which included an El Paso police vehicle alight, Border Police officers hunting an individual, refugees in a boat spotted by a helicopter, and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer dummy being beaten.

Rage Against the Machine also appeared to link the right to abortion and the likelihood of a child being a victim of gun violence, adding, “Forced birth in a country where gun violence is the number one cause of death among children and teenagers.”

The band’s final message called to “ABORT THE SUPREME COURT.”

Last month, the band said it was “disgusted” by the reality that women may not be able to as easily kill their unborn children in a post-Roe America, and pledged to donate $475,000 to abortion groups.

This is not the first time Rage Against the Machine has voiced its political ideology.

In 2018, the band’s guitarist, Tom Morello, proposed the formation of a “Children’s Liberation Army” made of “disgruntled vets” to take on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Ok people of good conscience & disgruntled vets I’m thinking of putting together a Children’s Liberation Army to take on ICE. WHOS IN? — Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 19, 2018

In 2016, Morello urged people to “stand up against” then-Presidential candidate Donald Trump, referring to him as a “frat house rapist” and war-mongering racist.

The band’s bassist Tim Commerford — a self-described “conspiracy theorist” who does not believe “ISIS is real” — has also claimed that anyone who voted for President Trump is racist.

