Watch: Rapper Boosie Badazz Threatens Police in Wild Tirade

Rapper Boosie Badazz went off on police officers during a traffic stop in Georgia Wednesday and threatened to attack and spit on police.

The rapper, whose real name is De’Shun Lawrence, was pulled over for having obscured license plates and windows tinted too dark, and when officers searched the vehicle, they reported finding illegal drugs, according to TMZ.

Police searched the vehicle after smelling a heavy air of marijuana in the car when it was pulled over, according to reports.

Video of the incident shows the agitated rapper yelling at the officers, referencing his previous prison term, and even claiming he had women performing sex acts at his home. He also variously threatened to beat up officers, to spit on them, and to sue them.

***GRAPHIC LANGUAGE***

“I can’t keep going through this though, bro,” he grumbled. “I just can’t, bro. I don’t do no wrong. I gotta go to y’all superiors and file charges, man. It’s harassment. It’s every day. I moved to the country to fucking live, bro. I did six years on my back.”

“I’m fucking tired, bruh,” the rapper wailed. “Whatever you wanna fucking do, we can do. That’s how the fuck I feel … Lock me up for whatever you wanna lock me up for. I’m tired, bruh. Tired of being fucked with … I’ma spit on every fucking nurse in that bitch. I’ma make you charge me. I’ma show you how I get down when I get locked up. I’ma make them bitches want me … I’m going out like a gangsta. You oughta knock my fucking teeth out. And you gon’ get sued like a dog.”

However, after admitting that the pot found in the car was his, officers issued him a citation and released him. Officers also confiscated the drugs.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston