Jimmy Fallon: Fauci Retirement has ‘Everyone’ Wondering if Biden Will Do the Same

NBC’s The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon reacted to Dr. Anthony Fauci announcing his plan to retire at the end of President Joe Biden’s term by suggesting that “everyone” is wondering when the president will do the same.

“I read that Dr. Fauci said that he plans to retire by the end of President Biden’s term. And then everyone turned to Biden, like, ‘Is there anything you’d like to announce, too?'” Fallon said.

“Of course, once he’s gone, Fauci will be replaced by a new, slightly weaker variant,” the talk show host added.

Watch Below:

Fallon on Fauci saying he'll retire: "Everyone" is hoping Biden announces his retirement next pic.twitter.com/U9ooyB0LKq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 19, 2022

Elsewhere in his monologue, Fallon poked fun at Biden over his recent visit with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who he was seen fist bumping upon meeting — a move that Fallon referred to as “not a great look.”

“President Biden held a controversial meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, but the real controversy was that Biden greeted him with a fist bump,” the television host said.

“Biden said, ‘That wasn’t a fist bump, that was me trying to punch him as hard as I could,'” Fallon quipped. “Not a great look, it’s like greeting Putin with a chest bump and a bro hug.”

Recently, Biden’s approval rating has sunk to a historic new low of 29 percent — making it the first time in his presidency in which he has reached the 20s with regards to approval rating numbers, a Civiqs poll revealed last week.

Biden’s approval rating has been steadily dropping due to a variety of reasons. The president’s approval rating began to drop in August, following his chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan, which involved stranding American citizens behind enemy lines.

That disastrous move was then followed by a 40-year-high inflation, record high gas prices, and a food shortage for the nation’s youngest, most vulnerable citizens, leaving desperate mothers scrambling to find baby formula on store shelves.

In recent months, Biden’s cognitive state has also been questioned. A majority of voters believe Biden is unfit to be president, and doubt his mental ability. Sixty-two percent say he is not fit to be president because he is too old, while fifty-nine percent are concerned about his mental and physical fitness.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.